Where’s Your Union, Jack?

There’s a new king in town, but his kingdom may be in jeopardy.

Charles was last seen posing for his first stamp. Next up: his first coin side-profile. After that, a royal portrait as king and not just a meager Prince of Wales. After that, Madame Tussauds has his scheduled for five days of standing as still as possible while he is carved. Not him, but a hunk of wax that is supposed to look like him before it melts. (Some have said the wax is the king and Charles is nowhere to be found, possibly in the Tampax aisle. OK, enough tampon jokes … maybe one more.)

Nicola Sturgeon has said that Scotland can’t even have a referendum because Westminster won’t let it. I thought countries that wanted to be countries independent of other countries had to rebel, fight da power, overthrow the system … but these days, one must be polite and ask nicely and then maybe – MAYBE – you can kinda sorta try something out, but no definite decision will truly be made until you forget about asking and we all forget and another decade goes by, and then we all do it over again.

The United Kingdom has a new king, but may not be united for long.

If Scotland becomes Scotland instead of the big Andrew’s Cross on the Union Jack, then will Wales do likewise? Can there still be a Prince of Wales if Wales takes its flag and goes home – no one put the red dragon on the Jack, so there’s nothing really “missing” is there? And Northern Ireland … how you doing? Should you stay or should you go now? The Isle of Manx! All those tailless kitties need a solid scratching post and some num-nums for puss-puss and a tin of tuna. They still have the coolest flag in the isles, in my humble.

If the Union breaks into pieces, the end is nigh. The British Empire is really truly over, the last nail hammered in. The British Balkans will be created – will there be war? (Maybe in Asia or Africa, but not Europe, I say, what a thing to imagine!) Wow, you’ve sent your ancestors all over the world – will the fight be exported? Will the Fightin’ Irish of Boston wage a battle against the Scots of New Scotland, or Nova Scotia? As in the Motherland, so too in the Colonies? Speakers of the English language rallied again, as in WW2, but to return and kick some motherland ass?

It will be interesting to see how the world breaks apart. Some parts breaking, and some coming back together (keep up the good fight, Iranian women!).

Time to re-draw the maps and forge new flags from the old. Instead of old Christian crosses and Xs, how about back to the Celtic symbolism: Merlin buggering Arthur rampant on an azure field?

And Charles … poor Chuck, the last of a long line, but soon he will have to move his own ink stands and tell his tampon jokes to no one … it’s a lame joke for a lame king, ‘nuff ‘o that.

How much you want for Guernsey and Jersey? I love cows more than kings.