Donald Trump The Riot Instigator Has Been Arrested Trying To Flee The Country

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 11 January 2023

image for Donald Trump The Riot Instigator Has Been Arrested Trying To Flee The Country
"Trump has been voted the most fucked up fuckhead in the world. -SIMON COWELL

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - The New York Police Dept. reports that Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump has just been taken into custody at JFK Airport.

Federal agents report apprehending the orange whore bitch as he was in line to get on board a flight that was bound for Glasgow, Scotland.

NYPD officer, Darren Dillazinski, [NYPD Badge 88047219] told the members of the news media that the fucked up pussy grabber was dressed as a society lady, who looked so damn ugly she made Rhino shit look cute.

Trump immediately told Officer Dillazinski that he was just going to Scotland to play some golf and that he planned to return in six days.

SIDENOTE: Airport travelers reported hearing the Trumpturd beg NYPD officers to please let him go as he was suffering from early states of Fibbalavatona, which is when an individual lies so fucking much that his penis starts turning lavender.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

