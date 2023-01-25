Tilly the Traveler Went to a Motorcycle Convention In Florida - Met 'Mr. Big' and 'Miss Big'

This is Tilly.

In covering the Sex retirement towns of Florida for Dangerous But Sexy Retirement Living I got a couple other interesting stories.

Florida has numerous 'Biker' conventions for respectable citizens wanting Sun and Fun.

I went to one of a smaller one in Central Florida.

I had to look Right - so got leather shorts, a leather cap, a leather vest and little leather boots. Sort of looked like little Miss Leather but people were eager to talk to me because of my outfit.

Anyway, the Convention had lots of good looking men and women.

I hung out with the over 50 crowd on their new three wheel bikes - all solid citizens. About a third of the crowd.

Lots of drinking and partying. At night they would have talent contests.

The highlight was the 'Mr. Big' and 'Miss Big' Contests.

For big cash prizes men would come up on stage and whip out their big Dicks and move around to music. There were black, white and Latino men. The Black guy always didn't have the biggest Cock.

After the 'Size' competition it was the Ladies' turn - to see who had the biggest natural Breasts - also for cash prizes.

And they sexily moved to music also.

It was quite a treat after having a few drinks.

Lots of hooting and hollering.

I would say it was an 'American' thing.

They like to have the biggest of everything.

Afterward Mr. Big would Meet Miss Big and sometime there would be Chemistry and they would go off together. Sometimes not.

I had several chances to be an older 'Motorcycle Momma' but turned them down.