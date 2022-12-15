Tilly the Traveler Visits Russia - Too Many Toasts with Vodka

Dangerous (but Safe) Senior Travel decided to send me to St. Petersburg. I learned a little Russian and took a picture with me of my Russian Grandmother.

St. Petersburg is a beautiful city in West Russia near Helsinki, Finland - with lots of parks, museums - opera and ballet.

Everywhere I went I would show the picture of my Russian grandmother and would have to drink a shot of Vodka with the host. The picture helped to meet people. But what a price! A hangover almost every day. Especially from the Hammer and Sickle Vodka.

People here are depressed. They don't like the Ukraine War. Russia has had about 200 wars since the 1700's. This is the third war with Ukraine.

Putin historically is basically a Czar. The Czars ruled Russia and were rich. Putin rules Russia and is rich. The Czars had palaces - Putin has palaces. The Czars did wars - Putin does wars. The Czars cruelly killed the people - Putin cruelly kills the people.

The People of Russia had a horrible Revolution to make Life better - and ended up with all these Bloody Sadistic Leaders - calling them Comrade - but putting them in Concentration camps.

Definitely a total Failure as a Revolution.

Anyway, the Museums were great. The Food was great. The People were great - and the Vodka was especially Great. (But I could handle it - as I grew up drinking Scotch.)