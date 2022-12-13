Key West, Florida Has Just Banned Republican Tourists

KEY WEST, Florida - (Satire News) - The Key West city council has just announced that effective immediately anyone who is a member of the Republican party will not be allowed to visit the City in the Middle of the Gulf of Mexico.

According to Papaya Bamboo with Tabloid Today, the mandate was issued because the local citizenry just got fed up with the arrogant, sarcastic, manner that the members of the GOP employ.

One local hair salon owner, Brucey Loudermilk, stated that female customers who are card-carrying GOPettes seem to think that they do not have to tip.

Brucey noted that most of the older blue-haired females also smell highly of compound W, Geritol, and Preparation H.