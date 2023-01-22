Big Breasted Women - All Down Through History

This is Lance Bottomly - famous Hollywood gossip Journalist - just doing a little Hollywood type article. (Need the money for the rent.)

These type of Entertainment articles sell quickly.

Actors with the biggest Dicks - Women with the biggest Breasts and their latest boyfriends, etc. .

Anyway, big Breasted, So - so talented Women go way Back.

There was Delilah with Samson.

Possibly Eve with Adam - (that trick with the Apple wasn't the smartest thing to do.)

In America - Jayne Mansfield (young people check Google) - and Raquel Welsh(ditto).

Wonder Woman - (marginal big Breasted) - but ran around in a bikini bottom. And lassoed Men - (sort of kinky.)

And today - some of the Kardashians.

(All Foxy but not all big breasted).

Where will it all end?

With future technology - famous women will have such large breasts they will have to have little wheelbarrow carts going just in front of them when walking.

And Bras with support legs for just standing.

And two or three men to lift the Breasts out of the carts when the lady is going to dine. (Lots of volunteers for this.)