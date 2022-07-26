Super Model Kate Moss - Take Off Your Bra, Treat Yourself - And Boyfriend

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

Super model Kate Moss recently said in an interview 'Take off your bra"

Actually, she is being Life Affirmative in this interview - said to loosen up, indulge yourself, etc. put on some weight (if not obese).

Her advice is actually quite good. The Breasts don't like being propped up all of the time. They like to relax and hang down. Without a bra the muscle tone around the Breasts increases. They also like to bounce once in a while.

“Bouncing breasts goes back millions of years, and what is really started the Human Race being fruitful and multiplying.

“And if the Ones on older women look like sausages hanging down, that is Nature. Older guys are dangling, too.

“So, get primitive once in a while - off with the bra, off with the panties. Let everything droop and hang out. Your breasts will look Humongous in a T shirt.

“And get the boyfriend to get of that constricting underwear and hang out with you.

“Your body, and his, likes it that way.”

And Kate Moss pointed the way.