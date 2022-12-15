A Woman With Humongous Breasts Makes Dolly Parton Look Anorexic

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 15 December 2022

image for A Woman With Humongous Breasts Makes Dolly Parton Look Anorexic
"Titsy" says her huge boobs have knocked out several of her lovers during passionate sex.

ROULETTE WHEEL, Nevada - (Satire News) - Alpha Beta News Agency reporter Mimosa Sabrosa says that a dental hygienist who lives in the small town of Roulette Wheel has the biggest tits on both sides of the Mississippi.

The woman identified as Daytona Anadarko, 37, says that her gigantic boobs are not the result of breast implants. She giggled as she said that they are as natural as Trump's orange complexion.

"Titsy" as Miss Anardarko is known, says that when she was in elementary school, she had the biggest tits in the entire school, including every one of the 43 female teachers, the 5 members of the school administrative staff, and every female cook in the cafeteria.

Daytona said that her mom bought her, her very first training bra at the tender age of 3.

Day Day, as her gynecologist calls her said that her knockers are so huge that she could easily nurse a whole village of Maasai African villagers (if she had too).

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

