Basil Blathering's New Book on the Humor of Violence and Non-Violence

The whole world is a divided into Violence and Nonviolence. I just had to write a book about it.

Especially after the Margaret Thatcher book. In some ways a good human Being - and in others a Monster of Violence.

Most people are peaceful, but many Ambitious or Greedy people are not.

We have all had Violence in our life - and Humor has been the One way to make it hurt less. Comedy writers keep us sane (or happily crazy?).

The human race has always had Comedy. (Probably from when the first Caveman accidently fell in a stream. Or someone made a grunting joke about the Chief's third wife.)

It is fun to criticize Violence and Greed and Stupidity with Satirical Humor.

We all get stress relief and go on with our Life.

Hopefully feeling better.

(Kudos to the Buddha for getting the idea out).