Texts About Republican Politicians

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 11 November 2022

image for Texts About Republican Politicians
Vox Populi received assistance with these texts from Liz Cheney.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - Vox Populi writer Tapioca Swizzle recently compiled a list of texts from some noted and unnoted United States GOP politicians.

The politicos ranged from Ted "Dracula Face" Cruz to Mitch "The Moscow Bitch" McConnell and Donald "The Predatorial Nazi" Trump to Greg "Eggplant Face" Abbott.

A LIST TEXTS ABOUT GOP POLITICIANS

1. Trump sucks GOP cocks like a cheap Chicago whore.

2. Mitch McConnell has boxer shorts that are 50 years old.

3. Marsha Blackburn has lopsided ovaries.

4. Marco Rubio likes to dress up as a Dallas Cowboy Cheerleader.

5. Ted "Fuck Face" Cruz has a pee-pee with the initials "GOP" tattooed on it.

6. Trump is a Nazi Cuckold.

7. Josh Hawley is addicted to Midol Pills.

8. Marjorie Taylor Greene has a tattoo of an eggplant located on her sphincter.

9. Trump looks like a pile of orange monkey shit.

10. Ron DeSantis is a closet dick-licker.

NOTE: Vox Populi would like to thank Liz Cheney for her assistance in the compilation of this list.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Republicans

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more