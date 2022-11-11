Immigration - England is taking in all the Healthy Young Men from Albania to Africa

This is Basil Blathering - my current hot stories are about the illegal immigrants to Britain.

The are having a blast being put up in nice English hotels and are calling home to their friends about how nice things are here - once you get on English soil.

They love the British. They are basically Economic Immigrants. Young healthy men. Could be deported instantly - if Laws were changed.

There are no good jobs in their countries and the English politicians don't mind if they come over here for jobs. They love Britain for that.

Parliament doesn't seem to care. won't pay for an expanded Coast Guard Service (might step on the Navy's toes). or putting the military at the beaches and waters around England. - or even Drones.

These are young healthy men - not fleeing an evil dictatorship - most of them just want a better life.

They don't stop in Italy, France or Spain - because England has the most liberal laws and will take them in.

And France is not helping the problem - letting them and their People Smugglers come through France to go to Britain - (and buy and rent boats).

(Might as well make some money off the Problem - and at Britain's expense. Just the French being practical.)

Of course, England could dump them back in France, whence they came.

Or Pay the People Smugglers for a round trip.

Possibly they all could be put to farming sheep in Northern England and Scotland. teach them a craft while they are over here. There must be military bases up North.