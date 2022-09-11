Queen Elizabeth Amazingly Bequeaths Her Entire Collection of 4.738 Hats To Her Daughter-in-Law Meghan Markle

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - It is being reported by The Global Source News Agency that Queen Elizabeth, who owned the largest collection of hats in the entire world, has left them all to her daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle.

The wife of the queen's grandson, Prince Harry, was actually shocked to learn that her mother-in-law, would leave the extensive hat collection to her and not to her other daughter-in-law Kate, wife of Prince William.

Markle told GSNA writer Topeka Joplin that she will cherish her collection of 4,738 hats, and she will keep the entire collection in the couple's Beverly Hills mansion, in the 50 foot by 50 foot Queen Elizabeth Commemorative Room.

SIDENOTE: Meghan confided to Andy Cohen, America's information guru, that her and the queen had patched up their differences and texted on a daily basis.