MAR A LAGO

Funny story written by Ana Sian

Tuesday, 23 August 2022

Toilet Paper for the World to Shit On!

Making American Republicans Against Leftists Angry Gun Owners

Me And Rudy Are Legislating All Girl’s Orgasms

Melania And Rudy Are Loving All Girl’s Orgies

Many Angry Republicans Are Losers And Gun Owners

May All Rich Assholes Lick Anal Goo Oatmeal

Might And Right Are Lovely And Good Obedience

Maybe All Rats Are Laughable Abusive Giant Obscenities

Mercy Again Reeks And Leniency Ain’t Going Over

Make All Random Agents Loosen A Giant Offensive

May All Rich Adults Love Angry Ginger Ogres

Meat And Rice Allies Love Aborted Giant Orangutans

(… best I could come up with … you try some … it’s the new Sudoku!)

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

