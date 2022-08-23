MAR A LAGO

(… best I could come up with … you try some … it’s the new Sudoku!)

Mercy Again Reeks And Leniency Ain’t Going Over

Maybe All Rats Are Laughable Abusive Giant Obscenities

Might And Right Are Lovely And Good Obedience

Many Angry Republicans Are Losers And Gun Owners

Melania And Rudy Are Loving All Girl’s Orgies

Me And Rudy Are Legislating All Girl’s Orgasms

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

