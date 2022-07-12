For The Greatest Entertainment - Come To Our Church - Magic Mushrooms

I am Brother Godfearer, (my Holy pseudonym) - no need to know my real name, as we all serve God. I have the Pre - Papal Catholics storefront church on Broad Street. I am new here, and am trying to be a New Broom, and sweep Clean.

People coming to our church has been way down, so we are going to start offering Psilocybin and Magic Mushrooms, bongs, etc., to keep up with what the Young are using out in Society.

You won't notice the mushrooms, but will feel them, as they will be in the Sacrificial Wine - (we are trying out Rose).

And following the practices of new Supreme Court Justice Amy Bryant, we will offer classes in Talking in Tongues and religiously writhing on the floor - after ingesting the God Food.

It will be much more interesting than the guitar and drum music, which we tried and was a complete failure, as none of the elderly Church members could hear anything.

With these drugs we are getting down to the Basics - Direct observation of God.

This is based on my idea of God. It is an easy idea. Go out in the back yard and look down at the ground. See the ants. One Ant looks up at you.

There is no possible way that Ant can possibly know Anything about you - how you live - your thoughts, Existence - in any way. As the Ant is to you, you are to God.

All those rich TV evangelists are Lying - saying they talk to God and God tells them do This or That. They are of the Devil - worship Mammon - Money Hungry

But we do the Magic Mushrooms, and we immediately get to see and feel a little about what the Big Universal Creative Force really is. The 'Force' as Star Wars called it.

Anyway, when I have run enough people through these magic mushroom sessions, I hope to build this Practice up, till I can have my own Mega - church. But a True Church, not a false Televangelist church.

So, come to our Church and get High on God. You won't regret it.

Oh, by the way, I really love my long red skirt and the white lace top.

Feels very sensual. I have this naughty feeling sometimes of secretly wanting to wear panties with it. I saw some with little red crosses all over them. Almost irresistible. I don't think God will care.