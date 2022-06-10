Religion is a fabrication of the mind

Paris, France- The question is not whether science can prove religion, but rather can religious believer's prove what they believe.

They wouldn't be able to ask Jesus or Buddha to attend a national conference because they really don't care about the humanity they supposedly created or inspired.

Does religion expose an insane person who's delusional or does it create a breeding ground where lunatics are able to marry each other?

Early human primate's who were born delusional would quickly succumb to a harsh environment without passing on defective genes. So, how is it that so many believe in religion?

Was it mankind's transition from being a hunter gatherer to becoming a farmer that allowed insane people to huddle down in mud homes to breed insanity without being exposed to a more demanding environment?

Certainly, a human primate who thought that a lion was a deity would find out otherwise when attempting to communicate with a ferocious carnivore of that size and strength.

But various studies have found that, on average, belief in God is associated with lower scores on IQ tests. “It is well established that religiosity correlates inversely with intelligence,” note Richard Daws and Adam Hampshire at Imperial College London, in a new paper published in Frontiers in Psychology, which seeks to explore why.