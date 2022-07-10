Food For Thought Magazine Reports That An Avocado and Not An Apple Was Eaten By Eve of Adam and Eve Fame

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - An article that appeared in Food For Thought Magazine describes that the avocado has actually been around longer than any other fruit; including the infamous apple of Adam and Eve fame.

FFTM author Paloma Sonoma, did some research and she learned that Eve actually took a bite out of an avocado, and not an apple as has been generally believed for millions of years.

An expert on the subject, Dr. Florence F. Flamingo, of Solid State University, recently wrote in her book, "Avocados Are Yummy-As-Hell," that early cave drawings clearly show the people of the era eating avocados.

Dr. Flamingo, stated that some of the crude drawings depict locals eating avocado tacos, avocado toast, and even avocado pudding.

When President Biden was told about this new avocado discovery, he took off his aviator glasses, put down his glass of Diet Dr. Pepper and said, "Well damn, it just goes to show you that one never knows, does one?"