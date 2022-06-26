Barter Town In World Z

World Z News: World Z, located in the Andromeda Galaxy has just announced the creation of its first Barter establishment named 'Barter Town.'

Explaining the interworking of the new trade system, located in the nation of Mangar, the Director of Commerce, Mr. Dong, illustrates the Corporate directives.

"A Trade Organization is assigned to manage the new Barter Town trading system by keeping records of transactions and establishing a value of exchange and a non-value of exchange for goods," says Mr. Dong.

The Barter Town organization invested billions in foreign corporations. They use the millions in profit, to maintain Barter Town.

The Barter Organization has developed a computer website that displays items of equal or approximate value listed for trade.

In the non-value secondary market of Barter Town, people display their products for higher-priced items that are sought for trade. The secondary market also permits multiple items to be exchanged for a single item.

For example, a painting with a new and extraordinary scene painted in Renaissance style and color is a much in demand item with the wealthy upper class. In the secondary market at Barter Town, it could easily be traded for twenty diamond rings. The diamond rings can then be sold outside of Barter Town for 35,000.00 Euroden's. A Euroden is the money of Mangar and it's also referred to as a Euro.

Barter Town offers society easy liquidity of every type of material good. Rare earth is also traded in Barter Town.

Barter Town has a catalog on their website, of every product produced and the value of the products. The listed items are organized in sectors of similar valued items.

Barter Town created their own money called a Fen which is 100 units. The Fens are produced in coins of all denominations except for the single pence. The Fens are also produced in paper money starting from a Fen and up.

The Fen is one-third the price of the Euro, so people could be stimulated to buy new items and exchange them for Barter Town money, at the Barter Town exchange. That's the only way to attain Fens which circulate in Barter Town. Stores, grocery stores, and restaurants have set up shops in Barter Town to collect Fens which they need to buy goods in Barter Town that they sell across the nation and in foreign countries in exchange for different currencies.

Barter Town sells way below wholesale and Barter Town money buys food and clothing inside of Barter Town. Farmer's mass produce and they sell in Barter Town at their stores and restaurants for Fens. The Barter Town organization regulates prices to prevent inflation and stimulate trade.

Craftsmen introduce their designed goods for evaluation and pricing at the Barter Town examination office. They exchange their goods for items of similar value or they introduce their products into the non-value secondary market where people make offers with higher-priced items. Barter Town brokers perform the exchange and do the paperwork for people.

Barter Town associates are able to quickly sell perishable items in Barter Town to convert it to currency they can use at a later date. This helps keep down wastage.

Barter Town offers free manufacturing schools for people who want to create small production plants that offer products in Barter Town. The plants must meet environmental regulations, to do business in Barter Town. Barter Town keeps a free inventory of resellable items that a business needs for the foreign markets to facilitate the free flow of commerce.

Barter Town has a quality control sector that tests different products for safety, reliability and longevity.

People use home manufactured products as money. Examples are, fragrant specialty soaps, specialty ceramic plates and ornaments, Siberian snow hats made from rabbit skins, high-quality sandals made from goat hides, specialty knives made from melted cans and old metal parts, etc.

Barter Town has a free material library that offers borrowed manufacturing equipment and tools to new and established factories associated with Barter Town. They have business analyst and a legal team that support associates. This helps keep prices down for traders and customers.

Barter Town also accepts donated items to be placed on display online. An item received from a trade of a donated item will be circulated in the online display of items for trade to improve the inventory and availability of products.

There will also be a recycling center that will employ several thousand people who take apart broken items to recycle the metals, plastics, and organic material to help keep the environment clean.

Barter Town has a staff of two thousand technical repair personnel that refurbish donated items to high-quality condition. They will also repair items for people trading in Barter Town.

The nation of Mangar doesn't collect taxes from Barter Town, to stimulate production and to remove wastage from landfills. The Mangar government instead collects taxes from merchants selling Barter Town products to foreign countries and locals outside of Barter Town.

The Barter Trade Organization states clearly that Bartered goods could later be sold to a different individual or nation for monetary value. Barter is a simple form of Capitalism that is centuries old in world Z and has acquired new interest from environmentalists.

Environmentalist, Zenith Kong, of the superior radiant people of Highrule says, "It's very hopeful that Barter Town will prevent climate change created by wasteful individuals."

There will be a reduction of toxic materials in landfills and a reduction of ozone-damaging gases. It will conserve energy like coal, oil, and methane, improving the environment.