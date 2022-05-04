Chinese President Xi Jinping's Daughter Is Sexy, Sultry, and So Sensuous

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 4 May 2022

"Jia Pia Jinping makes Ivanka Trump look like a tall pile of sheep shit." -VP KAMALA HARRIS

HONG KONG, China - (Satire News) - Xi Jinping, the President of China, has just stated that he wants the entire civilized world (and even the uncivilized world) to know that his gorgeous daughter, Jia Pia Jinping, 27, is nine times prettier, sexier, and more delicious than the Trumptard's giraffe-looking, ditzy fake blonde daughter, Ivanka.

Xi recently told The Fortune Cookie News Agency, that the unAmerican predatorial racist (i.e. Trump) boasts that if he was not married, he would want to marry his own daughter.

Jinping noted that the unAmerican racialistic bigot has got to be one very sick-in-the-head douche bag-hugger, to even remotely think of such a horribly incestuous thing.

SIDENOTE: The Fortune Cookie News Agency has just named Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump as "The World Most Perverted SOB In The History of Perverted SOB's."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

