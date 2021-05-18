Humorous, non-humorous goodbye to a renowned, infamous Spoofer!

Sometimes in life we meet people who piss us off and just seem to be at loggerheads from day one until The End. However, in-between the aggro, there are moments when the two contra-hands decide enough is enough and find a way of co-existing.

Maybe that's the way life is, who knows?

Today the news broke that one our Spoofers has left the planet. Nobody knows in which circumstances, but this particular Spoofer was a leading light here on The Spoof, but his leading light lead sometimes to massive confrontations with others here.

Maybe that's the way life is, who knows?

Anyway, The Spoof will continue, we here will all bow our heads for a second and wish Monkey Woods a safe journey to wherever he is destined. Many writers here thought he was funny, witty, and being an editor here, a complete butthole!

Subjective opinions divide, maybe that's the way life is, who knows?

Writing is an art form, even here on The Spoof. Albeit, Monkey Woods, contested this fact with Sir Jaggedone many times. We jested, we insulted each other, wrote fun ditty's about each other, posted them for public viewing, and consequently, not one or the other won or lost.

Maybe that's the way life is, who knows?

The End of a complicated, literary, satirical journey has just flown out The Doors of Spoof HQ. Others will come, others will go, who really cares? But behind the aliases of Spoof writers are real people, authors, artists, nutters, eccentrics, who post their crap here to entertain a wider public. Some are brilliant, some less, some are awful, some need an escape valve from the real world, like Jaggedone. However, one thing is sure, sites like this sometimes pathetic one are needed, good or bad, liked, or disliked, just like Monkey Woods was.

Maybe that's the way life is, who knows?

RIP mate.