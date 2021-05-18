Humorous, non-humorous goodbye to a renowned, infamous Spoofer!

Funny story written by Jaggedone

Tuesday, 18 May 2021

image for Humorous, non-humorous goodbye to a renowned, infamous Spoofer!
He comes and gets us all in one way or another! Maybe that's the way life is, who knows?

Sometimes in life we meet people who piss us off and just seem to be at loggerheads from day one until The End. However, in-between the aggro, there are moments when the two contra-hands decide enough is enough and find a way of co-existing.

Maybe that's the way life is, who knows?

Today the news broke that one our Spoofers has left the planet. Nobody knows in which circumstances, but this particular Spoofer was a leading light here on The Spoof, but his leading light lead sometimes to massive confrontations with others here.

Maybe that's the way life is, who knows?

Anyway, The Spoof will continue, we here will all bow our heads for a second and wish Monkey Woods a safe journey to wherever he is destined. Many writers here thought he was funny, witty, and being an editor here, a complete butthole!

Subjective opinions divide, maybe that's the way life is, who knows?

Writing is an art form, even here on The Spoof. Albeit, Monkey Woods, contested this fact with Sir Jaggedone many times. We jested, we insulted each other, wrote fun ditty's about each other, posted them for public viewing, and consequently, not one or the other won or lost.

Maybe that's the way life is, who knows?

The End of a complicated, literary, satirical journey has just flown out The Doors of Spoof HQ. Others will come, others will go, who really cares? But behind the aliases of Spoof writers are real people, authors, artists, nutters, eccentrics, who post their crap here to entertain a wider public. Some are brilliant, some less, some are awful, some need an escape valve from the real world, like Jaggedone. However, one thing is sure, sites like this sometimes pathetic one are needed, good or bad, liked, or disliked, just like Monkey Woods was.

Maybe that's the way life is, who knows?

RIP mate.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Hull City FCMonkey Woods

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more