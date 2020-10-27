Sheep have more brains than humans claim Dutch scientists!

(NOT EDITED) In these quite desperate times, you know what I mean, a group of Dutch scientists decided to look at human intelligence compared to sheep's intelligence. They spent weeks and months studying sheep in the flatlands covering Holland. They then visited major European cities, London, Paris, Milan, Berlin, plus a few others, where millions of humans reside.

The scientists came to the conclusion that, although humans do not follow each other like sheep tend to do, they discovered, after observing sheep grazing peacefully, and socialising harmoniously, they certainly have more brain cells between their ears than many humans have!

These are the damning results of their survey (What a shame sheep cannot read!):

A) A herd of Sheep do not kick the shit out of each other if a wolf enters their pen, they attempt to save each other. Humans however, kick the shit out of each other because they are told to wear a mask, which could prevent a deadly virus spreading even further, and killing even more of their kind.

B) Sheep do not kick their shepherd up the butt just because they are fenced in like humans do when the police tell them there's a curfew, and they must not booze all hours of the day and night in public places!

C) Sheep do not riot just because their shepherd moves them on. Whereby, 500 drunken, human morons, attempt to kick the shit out of police breaking up their so important parties in an attempt to move them on!

D) Sheep possess much more intelligence because they only observe 'aliens' walking past their fields with interest. Whereby, humans can become aggressive, cause wars, riots, conflict, etc, if anybody dares to think differently, or when 'human aliens', who look 'odd', wander into 'ghettos' ruled by others with a different color, religious, or political opinion.

E) Sheep are harmless, wonderful creatures, that people eat, nick their wool to keep them warm, and shag! Sheep would never nick anything, apart from the grass they graze on! Many humans would nick anything that's not theirs. Sheep would certainly not want to eat humans, or shag them. In addition, they do not need to destroy the planet to keep warm!

Dutch scientists lead the world in controlling sea levels, building dams, removing/recycling human waste destroying our planet, plus many other attributes, and this survey only proves, that the Dutch, a tiny country, produce a population mainly made up of 'intelligent sheep', and not fucking human morons!