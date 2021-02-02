Trees Not Quite So Green This Year

It may be global warming, climate change, or environmental change, it could be any two of these, or even all three of them, but something is happening out in the sticks, claims one man who says that, in his neck of the woods, at least, the trees aren't as green as they used to be.

Moys Kenwood, 57, first noticed the comparative 'greenlessness' of many of the trees in his area about two weeks ago, during his commute to work, but did nothing about it at the time. He said:

"Well, you don't, do you? I mean, it's none of my business really, is it? Just bite your lip and say nothing, that's my angle!"

But this morning, that all changed.

Kenwood finally decided to speak out about his environmental concerns:

"Yes, there's definitely something amiss. The foliage on the trees is certainly not as green as it should be, and not as green as it has been in previous years."

He went on:

"Last year, for example, the leaves were a vibrant green. They were twice as green, not like they are now, when they are only half as green."

And the reason for this 'ungreeness'?

"Well, I'm not really qualified to say," he said, "but I'll wager it's got something to do with the weather."