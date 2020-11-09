Leaf Fell From Tree, But Nobody Heard It

The peaceful quiet of a crisp autumn afternoon in a local park was shattered today, when a leaf fell from an oak tree, but nobody heard it.

No human body, that is.

Several creatures living nearby heard it.

Residents in an ants nest in the ground under the tree heard it. And two earthworms came to the surface of the soil to see what all the din was about. An ant told us, "I thought there'd been an earthquake!"

Others were also aware of the accident, mainly bugs.

A starling, perched on a branch in the oak, said, "I saw the leaf drop from its bough, and thought 'There goes another! Now there'll be trouble!' but, so far, there have been no repercussions."

This was just the latest in several other similar instances of leaves falling from trees this autumn, but scientists say that it's normal, and the public need not worry about it.