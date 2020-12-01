Uruguayan greetings sensitive Brits will 'nunca comprender! What a load of 'cojones!'

(NOT EDITED) Innocent, South American footy players, earning their dosh in the UK, are mostly unaware of ultra-sensitive Brits, willing to pounce on anything they do, or say, without even understanding a single thing about South American cultures, traditions, or their languages.

However, over-sensitive Brits are excellent at one thing, not footy BTW, but ignoring anything to do with their not-so glorious history on the South American continent; slavery, raping natural resources, genocide, etc, etc.

One Uruguayan footy player dared use a word that is not acceptable in the UK, although Liverpool, Bristol, and other ports facing west, were major hubs of total racism and slavery. He is now being vilified for using one word, which was taken out of all context! Brit tabloids are starting a 'witch hunt' hoping they can get the player banned for three games because he just happens to be pretty good, and plays for the most hated team in England.

The word he used is not even worth mentioning, but over-sensitive Brits, who continually sweep their glorious 'racist' history under Buckingham Palace's carpets, feel it is necessary to hypocritically point the finger, and demand the innocent player gets banned!

The only form of racism hovering over footy clubs in the UK is perpetrated by moronic, imbecilic, mostly pissed, footy followers, and certainly not the players. Even Black Brit, Paul Ince, had bananas thrown at him by West Ham fans not that many years ago!

Actually, the word innocently used by the Uruguayaan, is an affectionate word used frequently in his part of the world to thank friends for their appreciation.



Fact is; the majority of Brits are so fucking arrogant they do not even bother learning a foreign language because they believe their language is the most important on the planet, and all other nations should learn English. They also believe that the UK is the center of the planet, and anybody entering their beloved nation should respect their over-sensitive racist sentiments! Bollocks!

Let's just turn over a few 'Cecil Rhodes' stones, and discover who the fuck were one of the worst, brutal, racist nations to infest the planet with their 'White Supremacy' ideals not so long ago!

As for the Uruguayan footy player, he had no idea what a bunch of hypocritical UK morons there now are demanding his 'blood'. He will continue to do what he does best anywhere on the planet, stick a ball in the back of the net with impunity!!

Et, que se jodan los hipócritas inglesas!!