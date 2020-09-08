Young UK ravers don't give a crap about Corona!

(NOT EDITED) It has been confirmed that 17 to 21 year-old's are causing a dent in Boris Johnson's plans to open up the UK economy, and once again become a world force chasing China, under orders from the USA.

Boris Johnson, often takes hallucinatory drugs just like young Brits partying and boozing it up with impunity!

So, Jaggedone, decided to send his star CIA (Cockroach Infiltration Army) rave reporter, El Es-Dee, to an illegal rave in Bristol to find out why young Brits are so fucking stupid; here his findings:

El Es-Dee asks young ravers raving why the fuck are they are so ignorant to corona:

"Hey man, why are you not keeping a social distance, and not wearing a mask?"

Answer: "Where the fuck am I!"

"Hey young lady, don't you give a shit about corona?"



Answer: "I just love that Mexican beer man, and with 10 purple pills, fuck in hell man!"



"Why are you two young people copulating on the dance floor, you should be keeping a safe distance and, wearing masks?"

Answer: "Who is this bitch man? She grabbed my pants and whipped them down around my ankles, then we fell over, BURP! I've never had sex before, I'm only 14 man, but who gives a fuck about corona anyway, but the beers nice!"



"Hey DJ, why do you allow this rave to go on when you know these kids will be going home to mum, dad, grandpa, and grandma, giving them all kisses, and hugs! It could spread the virus once again?!"

"Hey man, fuck off, I'm getting paid a £1000,00 big ones for this gig and I aint gonna kiss mum anymore anyway, so, here's a couple of purples man, go and enjoy yourself!"

"Hey you young ravers, don't you care about landing up in intensive care, not breathing, and eventually dying?"



"No man, we are immune, and anyway, I'd rather die on an overdose here, at least my granny won't be infected!"



El Es-Dee was last spotted raving over a Glastonbury hill with a young 16-year-old female, and hasn't been seen since. So, BOJO, why don't you join the party, it's a rave man and just fuck corona!

NEWS FLASH: UK Covid 19 infections have spiked again, so it seems Brexit negotiations will have to take place behind bars; where they all belong!



More as we swallow it....