Icke-onic Reptilian Shape-shifters from Outer Space

I’m a shape-shifting reptilian

As humanoid as you like

I travelled here from outer space

To track down David Icke

I’ll drink your blood, I’ll eat your flesh

Like the carnivore I am

I’m partial to babes and pensioners

And the occasional slice of ham

But I’ve just discovered irony

So I’ve started a new diet

I eat conspiracy theorists

Which you’d think would keep them quiet

I’m hoping I’ll find David

And eat him for my tea

It’ll make the evening headlines

On the good old BBC

Then we, the lizard people

Will rise up and declare

That we are masters of the Earth

Which may not seem quite fair

There’ll be cold-blooded murder

“Die humans!!” we will utter

But thankfully we don’t exist

‘Cos Icke’s a fucking nutter