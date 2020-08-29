Icke-onic Reptilian Shape-shifters from Outer Space
I’m a shape-shifting reptilian
As humanoid as you like
I travelled here from outer space
To track down David Icke
I’ll drink your blood, I’ll eat your flesh
Like the carnivore I am
I’m partial to babes and pensioners
And the occasional slice of ham
But I’ve just discovered irony
So I’ve started a new diet
I eat conspiracy theorists
Which you’d think would keep them quiet
I’m hoping I’ll find David
And eat him for my tea
It’ll make the evening headlines
On the good old BBC
Then we, the lizard people
Will rise up and declare
That we are masters of the Earth
Which may not seem quite fair
There’ll be cold-blooded murder
“Die humans!!” we will utter
But thankfully we don’t exist
‘Cos Icke’s a fucking nutter