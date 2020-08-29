Pssst, Folks Trump Is The Chaos

While yelling that he, Donald Trump, would bring law and order back to America, and rebuking the CHAOS caused by Democrat scum, Donald Trump and his followers fail to see that Trump, himself, is the CHAOS, and that Democrats have not been in office for the last four years.

Joe Biden isn't the President of the United States. How could it be Biden’s fault? And how can Trump blame the Democrats for the CHAOS?

You need more than braille, radar, maps, and GPS to follow Trump’s accusations and logic. He is the father of CHAOS.

Isn’t, “Grabbing a woman by the pussy,” chaotic? Who sees that as normal? What about ripping babies from the arms of mothers and caging children? Isn’t that CHAOTIC?

Joe Biden didn’t do any of that. Donald Trump ordered it.

He told the head of Homeland Security: “Get your ass down to the border and stop the Mexicans. Do it.”

Praising Nazis as: some good people? Think of the showers and ovens.

Having unsafe sex with a porn star the same month his third wife gave birth to his 5th child? That was done by Donald Trump. The same guy is presently living in the White House. But Trump is pointing his finger at Joe Biden.

A donkey, mule or a jackass might be okay with that kind of behavior, but it is CHAOTIC, criminal, and it is all coming from Donald Trump.

Remember the bone spurs? The SAT exams that he paid a friend to take for him? The big sister who did his homework. The guy who inherited $40 million and squandered it. He was always scrambling at the bottom of the barrel, but he made the most noise, yelled the loudest, and ignored the pandemic. He is the CHAOS.

Putin made the best choice by backing the worst candidate, who would destroy the United States. Almost 2 million dead because of the worst choice.

A donkey, mule, or a jackass might be okay with that, but the majority of Americans are made of better stuff.

Donald Trump, start packing.

Read more by this author: