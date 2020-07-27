God Makes Joke Out Of Donald Trump

It’s been pretty clear - God gets a kick out of Donald Trump. Or that maybe, God likes to kick Donald Trump. It's a see-saw relationship. God gave Trump a whole lot of money, but skipped in the brains department. And, every so often, God likes to tease Trump about it.

Yes, God gave Trump lots of money, but Trump went bankrupt not just once, or twice, but three times.

Trump was given good health, but Trump claimed bone spurs, was found out and mocked. Big show-boat television personality, but Donald Trump was totally scripted. Even clearing his throat was written into the script.

There’s a back door embarrassment waiting for every phony attempted endeavor taken by Donald Trump. And God is doubled over laughing at Trump’s latest, calling friends to have a look.

“Not again? What is it this time?”

“HAVE A LOOK,” God insisted. God always speaks in capital letters.

God’s friends couldn't help but start laughing. Seems part of Trump’s great big wall, built to keep the Mexicans out of the United States, had fallen over in Texas.

Hurricane Hanna went WIFF and blew Trump’s wall down. Smack, flat, walking path down, making it a bridge over and into the United States. God’s friends were doubled over laughing, calling the bridge, The Golden Gate!

Trump wasn’t laughing or happy. He immediately blamed it on former President Obama. Said the wall was sabotaged by Obama and his terrorist followers. Trump's latest is to say the terrorists hate the country and want to destroy it.

God sees it as Trump trying to destroy the country, and Trump's attempt to make the US a police state.

November 3, will be another Trump kick by God.

