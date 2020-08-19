It is what it is! That really means: So what! Trump said so what about the death of over 100,000 due to his absence of executive leadership.

At the end of a football game or golf tournament, sure, It is what it is! But with over 100,000 dead, what it is, is a confession of an incompetent president in denial in the middle of a pandemic.

What it is Donald Trump should do, is the honorable act of resignation, and not attempt to run for re-election or even hint at receiving the Nobel Peace Prize. But then, when has Donald Trump ever done the honorable thing?

Oh, yes! He did marry the mother of his fourth child well after the child was born, and after the mother had signed a pre-nuptial agreement. The pre-nuptial had stipulations, but the kid got the Trump name, a name that will go down in history synonymous with incompetence.

“What? Lost your return reservation from a flight to Mars? That’s a real trump up!”

Or,

“What? Did you trade in your return reservation from Mars for some magic beans? You trump!”

Or,

“Lend me ten million dollars and I’ll use my good name as collateral.”

“That’s a trump suggestion.”

Actually, trump is already a figure of speech. He is trying to win re-election by stopping the US Postal Service from delivering the Mail-In Vote. Winning re-election by stopping the US mail?

Predictable! What a trump thing to try.

