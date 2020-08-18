On Wednesday morning, there was a warning from Donald Trump: "The likes of which our country has never seen."

Trump stood, hands up facing the audience, (like a stick-up) elbows to his ribs, red tie, red face. Was he warning about an Al Qaeda invasion? The Taliban was approaching Boston harbor? The results of Russian meddling in the 2016 election, that helped elect a four-time draft dodger, accused of tax fraud, and also a long time pal of Jeffrey Epstein, into the White House?

Maybe Trump was about to defend the justification of caging children and ripping babies out of their mother’s arms?

No. None of the above! The warning, "The likes of which our country has never seen," was about the US Mail.

What? Some screwball has taken over a US post office at gunpoint?

Working for the US Postal Service used to be a sweet lifetime job, secure, with healthcare benefits and great retirement. What happened?

The short of it is: Putin meddled with the 2016 election, got Trump into the White House, the Republican Senate kept him there, but Trump is going to be voted out of office by voters using Mail-in voting in November. Threatened with eviction from the White House, Donald Trump is screwing with the US Postal Service.

Seems Trump will be dumped, and he knows it and warns the result will be, "The likes of which this country has never seen."

In other words: Taps for the Donald Trump presidency.

Whew! At first, it sounded serious.

Read more by this author: