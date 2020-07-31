“Stupid People May Not Know It,” Said Trump

What? Is Trump saying he’s smart and he knows something? He's superior? Suggesting he isn’t the stupid one? Stupid is the other?

A reporter asked, "Why do you say Mail-In voting is fraudulent?"

Trump reply, “Stupid people may not know this…” See, I can call you stupid for asking the question, and it makes me look smart.

Real smart. The same guy who didn’t know whether to write the word here or hear in a sentence. Trump’s a confessed stupid person:

1. big sister did his homework

2. paid a smart kid to take his SAT Exam

3. lacks the attention span to read daily briefings

Also called stupid by a member of the cabinet, “The guy is an f——king moron.” Ouch!

An overused idiom, Trump implying he’s smart is a bridge too far.

Poor Dirk Bogarde, and he was such fun in Doctor In The House.

Anyway, Trump was blabbing about voter fraud. Thanks to Putin, (Trump takes a knee to every morning) and Putin’s 2016 election meddling and voter fraud, Trump is in the White House today! Gracias.

However, Trump insists the 2020 election is going to be fraudulent because he knows he’s way, way down in the polls and is going to lose the election.

He attempted to delay the election, (like his tax returns} but he was smacked down by the Constitution. Not precisely a Stormy Daniels spanking, but enough for Trump to quickly say, “I was only kidding.”

Now a different avenue, Trump claimed Mail-In voting is fraudulent, and only stupid people may not know it.

Hmmm, no gracias!

