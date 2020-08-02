Trump Is Getting Cold Feet

Afraid of the obvious, that Donald Trump is going to lose, big, big time, a great number of people, a whole lot of them, are agreeing and saying the same thing: Trump is trying to avoid eviction.

Once again, it’s about the feet. It isn’t the bone spur excuse this time. Nah, but it's about the cold feet situation, as in, “Can’t the election be delayed, postponed, rescheduled, shelved, forgotten, dithered with?”

Someone, who was later fired, expressed the opinion that Trump was, indeed, already dithering with it. After he was sent packing, he yelled over his shoulder, while being escorted out of the door, “And it isn't going to work.”

Ayeee, the horror! Four hamburgers and a chocolate malt.

The only solution to avoid getting booted out of the White House, is to declare a war somewhere - anywhere - and head straight for the "You can’t switch horses in the middle of a stream? Change boats in the middle of a river? mid-river? Keep the car you drove in with? Cross that bridge when you come to it?"

Two bacon and tomato club sandwiches, a side of onion rings and a diet coke.

Seems there’s no one around the world interested in doing a war with the US, at this time. The war or battle against coronavirus is a sufficient conflict. Even the Taliban is fighting coronavirus.

One roast beef on rye with horseradish and a side of French fries.

There was also the final quick fix: Taking the high road. Resign, to spend more time with the family, and become an elder statesman. A middle-aged statesman. A statesman.

There will always be tweeting.

Pass the Pep-to Bismol.

