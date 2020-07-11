Donald Trump Says Schools Must Reopen

Donald Trump is the same guy who had his sister do his homework, and a friend take his SAT exams. During the 2016 election, he had Vladimir Putin heave him over the Electoral College vote count to get him into the White House. Trump even cheated on his present wife with Stormy Daniels. He also said his tax returns and financial records were being audited. He cheated there, too.

At this point, he is pretty much a certified lifelong cheater.

Now, the same guy with a history of cheating from childhood to last week, is today dictating about the welfare of children, and that all schools should be reopened during a pandemic?

This is the same Donald Trump, who separated children from their parents at the border of Mexico. Then he put those children into cages, and is now speaking about the welfare of children and sending children back to school during the coronavirus pandemic?

Remember when Donald Trump mocked a person with a physical handicap during a rally, and his people laughed? They thought he was funny.

What a clown! He's one of us!

Really? You think he cares about the welfare of children, or is he more interested in the economy and his reelection? He’s down in the polls, and he needs a resurgence of the economy. Opening schools would aid that resurgence.

Forget Russia paying bounty hunters to kill American soldiers. Trump needs the economy. If children go back to school and get sick, so what?

He isn't interested in the children. Remember, this is the same guy who put children into cages.

