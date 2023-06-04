A list of more tweets from Ivanka Trump

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 4 June 2023

image for A list of more tweets from Ivanka Trump
Ivanka hates her sperm donor father more than dolphins hate tsunamis.

(SPOOF NEWS) - Ivanka Trump has just issued a group of tweets from the world of politics, sports, music, and pole dancing.

A LIST OF MORE TWEETS FROM IVANKA TRUMP


TWEET 1. LeBrown James told me that Melania has the prettiest titties that he has ever seen, even prettier than Beyonce's. #TitsGalore.

TWEET 2. Marjorie Taylor Greene told Kimberly Guilfoyle that Donald Trump wanted her to have his baby. Hey the bitch is 49. My daddy is delusional. #BitchDaddy.

TWEET 3. I think that rapper Yo Yo Afro Woke is the sexiest hip hop aritist in America. #MmmmmmYummy.

TWEET 4. Truth be told, 13 months ago, I took pole dancing lessons from Gina Cappaletti, who is one of the best pole dancers in the business. I loved it, but I did get bothersome upper thigh rash. #NudeDancing.

TWEET 5. Can you believe how fat Gov. Sarah Huckabee of Arkansas is getting. Da-yum. #ChubbyWubby.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Beyonce KnowlesIvanka TrumpKimberly GuilfoyleLebron JamesList of Tweets

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more