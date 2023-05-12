A list of Tweets from Ivanka Trump

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 12 May 2023

Ivanka and her sperm donor father.

Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter of Donald Trump, has recently tweeted a collection of light-hearted messages about her family, including her father, her two older brothers, Melania, and others.

A COLLECTION OF TWEETS FROM THE BRAIN OF IVANKA TRUMP

1. Can you believe it? My brother Donald "Dopey" Trump thinks he's mastered the art of tying shoelaces, but his bunny ears still end up multiplying like rabbits! #ShoelaceStruggles

2. Step-mom Melania has a hidden talent, folks! She can perfectly imitate a kazoo with her Slovenian accent. It's a show-stopper at family gatherings! #MelaniasKazooSkills

3. Dad, no need to worry about me mooching off your fortune. I've got my own special talent: turning empty cereal boxes into gold bars! #CerealBoxAlchemy

4. Throwback to that wild date with Howard Stern! When he suggested bungee jumping, I said, "Sure, as long as we use licorice ropes!" We bounced our way to a sugar rush! #SweetBungeeLove

5. Move aside, Romeo! Kim Kardashian's beau, Spanish matador Joaquin Beauregard Gazpacho, is a pro at serenading bulls with his passionate rendition of "Bullfighters Just Wanna Have Fun." Ole! #MatadorMelodies

NOTE: Coming soon to Netflix, join Ivanka on a whimsical journey in her documentary, "Ivanka Trump's Wacky World: From Tweets to Treats." It's a delightful adventure you won't want to miss!

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

