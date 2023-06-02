Jennifer Lopez proudly boasts that her new silly string bikini panties are the nation's number 1 seller

Traci Diddle, a writer with National Rumblings, recently interviewed Jennifer Lopez at a Casa de Masa Mexican restaurant, where she unveiled her latest sensation: the Silly String Bikini Panties.

These innovative panties, available in a convenient aerosol can, allow users to apply their own string bikini design with ease. With a simple spray and a playful twist, anyone can create their own unique and wacky bikini style.

The Silly String Bikini Panties come in a vibrant range of scents and colors, including Electric Blueberry, Zany Zebra Print, Rainbow Sherbet, Funky Flamingo, and Groovy Grape. They are perfect for making a bold fashion statement or adding a touch of whimsy to your beach ensemble.

J.Lo, the mastermind behind this unconventional lingerie, proudly shared that she personally developed the panty's "scent-killer" feature. This means that wearers can confidently sport the Silly String Bikini Panties for up to four days without worrying about any unpleasant odors.

For those interested in purchasing these one-of-a-kind panties, they are available online at [color=blue]www.jlostrings.web, where you can explore the exciting world of these hot undergarments.

Please note: The Silly String Bikini Panties are intended for entertainment purposes only and should not be mistaken for actual swimwear.