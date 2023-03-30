Jennifer Lopez Is Crowned "The Sexiest Latina In The USA"

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 30 March 2023

image for Jennifer Lopez Is Crowned "The Sexiest Latina In The USA"
"J.Lo is mucho caliente!" -PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN

LOS ANGELES - (Satire News) - J.Lo, the world-renowned singer, dancer, actress, and glockenspiel player, has just added another accolade to her already impressive resume: "The Sexiest Latina in the USA."

According to her publicist, J.Lo's vavavoom ass played a significant role in securing this prestigious title, which was awarded by a panel of distinguished judges who are all, coincidentally, related to her.

But that's not all! In addition to being a multi-talented artist, J.Lo is also an exceptional poker player.

She recently competed in the "Hollywood's Premier Poker Tournament" and emerged victorious against a star-studded field that included Matt Damon, Taylor Swift, Lionel Richie, Ivanka Trump, Kate Gosselin, and even her own husband Ben Affleck.

It's unclear whether her success at the poker table was due to her skills or simply the distracting power of her ass.

J.Lo generously donated half of her $2.7 million prize money to "The Old West Home For Retired Stuntmen and Stuntwomen."

The donation will reportedly be used to fund essential services such as Botox treatments, gold fillings, and reconstructive groin surgery, which are all vital to the well-being of aging stunt performers.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
jennifer lopezPoker

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more