Britney Spears who sings, dances, and is a sensational handywoman, has now added children's book writer to her repertoire.

Sangria Wine with The Dip Sheet News writes that Britney's new book is a fantastic debut, taking the world of children's books by storm.

The book is titled "Oops!...I Fed My Friend's Python Glitter!"

In it, our our beloved protagonist, Britney Spears, has to help her good friend Justin Timblerlake when his prized python mysteriously disappears.

Britney takes it upon herself to track down the cunning reptile. Little does she know, her attempt to lure it out of its hiding spot with her tasty muffin takes an unexpected turn. A text message from Chris Kirkpatrick momentarily distracts Britney, and she unwittingly feeds the snake a bowl of glitter instead!

Justin's snake undergoes a mesmerizing transformation into a dazzling, shimmering spectacle, leaving Britney gaping mouthed. Desperate to rectify the situation, she attempts various methods, including rubbing, blowing, and yes, even licking (yuck!) to remove the sparkles, but with no success.

With the support of her friend Lindsay Lohan, Britney summons the courage to confess her mishap to Justin. Initially furious, Justin's anger subsides as Britney and Lindsay agree to cover their beavers with glitter, ensuring Justin's beloved snake won't be the only glittery pet around.

SIDENOTE: Britney divulged that a portion of the profits from the book will go to The Lindsay Lohan Home For The Endangered Minky, which is located in Avocado Heights, California.