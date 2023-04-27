The Winner of The 2023 Handyman Illustrated Magazine's Best Photo Is Britney Spears

NEW YORK CITY - (Spoof News) - In a stunning upset, pop sensation Britney Spears has won the coveted Handyman Illustrated Magazine's Best Photo award for her picture titled "Oops! I Fixed It Again."

The photo features a beaming Spears plugging the gaping hole in her front porch.

The star-studded event was hosted by none other than the witty Ricky Gervais, who had the crowd in stitches with his jokes about the ol' hammer and nail.

In attendance were Taylor Swift and her beau Anson Mount, who were spotted snuggling in the back row. "American Idol" judge Katy Perry was also present, dazzling the audience in a bedazzled jumpsuit.

Houston Astros superstar Jose Altuve received a standing ovation for his contribution to the Handyman Illustrated community for his column on surprising your wife with a jackhammer this Christmas.

But the real highlight of the night was when President Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris took the stage to present Spears with the award. Biden, a known handyman himself, praised Spears for her DIY skills and joked that he might need her help to fix up his old dirt road.

Spears, looking stunning in a pair of denim overalls and a red bandana, graciously accepted the award and thanked her fans for their support. She then surprised the audience by announcing her new line of "Britney's Handy Tools," which will be hitting stores nationwide next month.

With her win, Spears has proved that she is not just a talented singer and dancer but skilled at pounding her hammer.