Britney Spears' New Beer Hits The Market

MILWAUKEE - (Spoof News) - Move over, Dos Equis guy - there's a new beer spokesperson in town, and she's not just a pretty face! Pop sensation Britney Spears has teamed up with a Milwaukee brewery to launch her very own brew: "Drink Me Baby One More Time."

The beer, which boasts a potent 7.3% ABV, is being marketed as the perfect beverage for guys who like to play hard and party harder. According to insiders, Spears herself was heavily involved in the brewing process, insisting on a blend of hops and malts that would provide maximum "beaver-shooting" power to the consumer.

But it's not just the beer's potency that's turning heads - it's the label featuring a sultry, beer-holding Spears, clad in a Bavarian-style dirndl that leaves little to the imagination. Some have criticized the image as objectifying, but Spears herself has brushed off the controversy, saying "I just wanted to give the people what they want - a cold, refreshing beer and a hot picture of me!"

EDITOR'S NOTE: Rumors are swirling that "Drink Me Baby One More Time" may soon be joined by other pop star-themed brews, including Justin Timberlake's "Cry Me a River Ale" and Taylor Swift's "Shake It Hop IPA." We can only hope that these celebrity-inspired beers taste better than the album titles they're based on.