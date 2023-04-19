Britney Spears Says Her Talentless Haters Can Go Straight To Hell

HOLLYWEIRD - (Spoof News) - Pop princess Britney Spears has proven time and time again that she's a fighter. Not like Rocky Balboa, mind you, but more like a grizzly bear with a bee in its briefs.

According to BuzzFuzz writer Taffeta Kixx, Spears has weathered more musical storms than Spinal Tap's tour bus windshield, the limousine crotch-shot and the buzzcut photos never held her back.

But despite her success, Britney still attracts her fair share of haters. One of them, a bitter old spinster, recently took a swipe at her, claiming that Britney was only famous because she was sexy and pretty and talented.

Miss Kixx was quick to defend the "Oops!...I Did It Again" singer, pointing out that Britney was also extremely generous. In fact, she's donated to such worthy causes as "The Retired Ballerinas Home," "The Home for Unemployed Gynecologists," and "The Association of Retired Pole Dancers."

SIDENOTE: As for Brit's latest single, it's rumored to be titled "To All The Haters Who Can't Handle My Success: Lick My Muffin Four Times."