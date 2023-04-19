Britney Spears Says Her Talentless Haters Can Go Straight To Hell

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 19 April 2023

image for Britney Spears Says Her Talentless Haters Can Go Straight To Hell
"Having seen Brit naked several times, I have to say her erotic body rocks!!!" -STEVEN TYLER

HOLLYWEIRD - (Spoof News) - Pop princess Britney Spears has proven time and time again that she's a fighter. Not like Rocky Balboa, mind you, but more like a grizzly bear with a bee in its briefs.

According to BuzzFuzz writer Taffeta Kixx, Spears has weathered more musical storms than Spinal Tap's tour bus windshield, the limousine crotch-shot and the buzzcut photos never held her back.

But despite her success, Britney still attracts her fair share of haters. One of them, a bitter old spinster, recently took a swipe at her, claiming that Britney was only famous because she was sexy and pretty and talented.

Miss Kixx was quick to defend the "Oops!...I Did It Again" singer, pointing out that Britney was also extremely generous. In fact, she's donated to such worthy causes as "The Retired Ballerinas Home," "The Home for Unemployed Gynecologists," and "The Association of Retired Pole Dancers."

SIDENOTE: As for Brit's latest single, it's rumored to be titled "To All The Haters Who Can't Handle My Success: Lick My Muffin Four Times."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Britney Spears

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more