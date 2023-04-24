Britney Spears' Surprising New Photos Have Everyone Talking!

LA BREA, Cailfornia - (Spoof News) - Britney Spears has become famous recently with her home improvement projects, but it seems her latest project has caused quite a stir.

Photos of the "Oops...I Did It Again" singer furiously banging her big hammer have surfaced online, causing a frenzy amongst "Do-It-Yourself" enthusiasts.

Sources close to Spears report that she is furious about the photos being leaked online, claiming that the photos do not accurately represent her true skills.

When asked for comment, Spears stated, "I can't believe people are getting so worked up over me doing some simple repairs. I was just filling a hole and fixing up my back door."

Despite her protests, it seems the photos have become a viral sensation, with millions of viewers flocking to see the pop star's sweaty escapades.

Shares in Home Depot and Lowes have hit an all-time high following publication of the photos with many fans eager to emulate the star's handiwork.

SIDENOTE: Information guru Andy Cohen commented, "Who knew Britney had such a knack for home improvement? I guess you could say she's really nailing it!"