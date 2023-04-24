Britney Spears' Surprising New Photos Have Everyone Talking!

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 24 April 2023

image for Britney Spears' Surprising New Photos Have Everyone Talking!
If I had a hammer...

LA BREA, Cailfornia - (Spoof News) - Britney Spears has become famous recently with her home improvement projects, but it seems her latest project has caused quite a stir.

Photos of the "Oops...I Did It Again" singer furiously banging her big hammer have surfaced online, causing a frenzy amongst "Do-It-Yourself" enthusiasts.

Sources close to Spears report that she is furious about the photos being leaked online, claiming that the photos do not accurately represent her true skills.

When asked for comment, Spears stated, "I can't believe people are getting so worked up over me doing some simple repairs. I was just filling a hole and fixing up my back door."

Despite her protests, it seems the photos have become a viral sensation, with millions of viewers flocking to see the pop star's sweaty escapades.

Shares in Home Depot and Lowes have hit an all-time high following publication of the photos with many fans eager to emulate the star's handiwork.

SIDENOTE: Information guru Andy Cohen commented, "Who knew Britney had such a knack for home improvement? I guess you could say she's really nailing it!"

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Britney Spears

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more