Britney Spears Says She Gets Why Guys Love To Caress Her Puppies

BEVERLY HILLS - (Spoof News) - Britney Spears was recently named "The Sexiest Cougar West of The Mississippi" by the male student body of UCLA.

She received the award at a luncheon in her honor that was held at the La Brea Tar Pits Coliseum.

Brit was presented with the Golden Cougar statue by the president of her fan club, Tony "The Tongue" Callavino, who told the crowd that Brit probably stars in more fantasies than any woman in show business.

Britney thanked the crowd and told them that she hopes that they all go out and buy her brand new single titled, "Oops!...My Puppy is Poking out of my Purse Again."

Before she left to fly to Scotland, where she is going to be filming a motion picture with Cheryl Cole and Liz Hurley, Spears thanked the 17,000 plus male fans saying that she is thrilled that she stars in their bedroom fantasies. ■