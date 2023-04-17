Britney Spears Will Be Recording a Song With Tony Bennett

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 17 April 2023

image for Britney Spears Will Be Recording a Song With Tony Bennett
Britney is 41, and Tony is 96, and both are very, very rich.

HOLLYWOOD - (Music Satire) - In a shocking turn of events, legendary crooner Tony Bennett, 96, and "Toxic" hitmaker Britney Spears, 41, are reportedly joining forces for an upcoming duet.

The two music icons will be recording a song entitled "Hey Y'all, Age Is Just A Number," penned by none other than Beyonce herself.

When asked about the collaboration, Tony reportedly said, "I'm excited to work with young talent like Britney. She's got a lot of spunk!" to which Britney responded, "OMG, I'm, like, so honored to work with a legend like Tony. He's, like, so wise and stuff! It's such a thrill to work with the man who sang I Left My Underpants in San Diego."

According to The American Research Group (ARG) the two stars have a combined 100 years of experience in the industry, and are sure to make some sweet music together.

Meanwhile, American Research Group has released some shocking details about Tony Bennett, including his favorite color (fire engine red), favorite number (13), and favorite Beatles song ("Here Comes The Sun").

In other news, ARG writer Tiffany Tulsa has denied rumors of an affair with a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, insisting that he only made it to third base.

"Darn it!" she moaned. "I really thought we had a shot at home plate."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

