Lady singer from the 70's is now a hasbeen

Having a face filled with wrinkles and spots, she's unrecognizable from her youthful self. Who could she be? She put out music hits through the 70s and 80s.

Now she's using the moniker Mrs Robinson, a name she took from the classic movie 'The Graduate'. Mrs Robinson is desperate for one more music award using a fresh perception of herself. Remember Driving Miss Daisy and that one spectacular Academy Award?

She's hoping to follow Jessica Tandy's success as the old bat in a new dress. "Yes, that dress sure looks new," says a group of teen boys who are also potential new customers.

She's not like a mannequin at a storefront; she can actually sing. But first she has to convince a record label that young men have desires for her and her music. After all, it's really about the money.

Looking like a malformed tube worm, she plans to reintroduce herself into the world of music.

Mrs Robinson is gearing up to release a solo song, and she is proving she is coming back to music with a bang!

Her return is accompanied by a bold new photograph, a type of bait to hook all the fish.

The star assured fans that her highly-anticipated comeback will absolutely not disappoint, sharing a special teaser of the new song.

The singer is not holding back for the exciting debut and already debuted quite the transformation when sharing a sneak peek at her new music video, 'Like A Virgin,' a remake of Madonna's old song.

She also claims David Gandy has been following her and making catcalls. "Yes, I'm still attractive, they want me," she says.

Other songs she's working on: 'Tommy You Need Me', 'He's only 19', 'Man, I Look Like A Woman', 'He Did 18 To Life For Me'.

Mrs Robinson took to Instagram to post a clip from the new music video on Christmas, which is set to come out on 23 December. In it, she appears looking totally unlike herself, donning a very whimsical look fit for teen males.

She's seen wearing a hot pink skirt with her wrinkled skin pulled back. Also, an elaborate skimpy white top accessorized with loads of jewelry, but most dramatic of all, she is wearing a big blue wig and even bigger lashes that reach way past her eyebrow and touch her cheeks.

"Yes, how perceivable, a Manga-looking character to pull in the kids at every concert. That conniving old witch!"

The star looks so cool; soon she'll be reaching for 80 years old, then she plans to continue on her new luxury wheelchair, singing on stage.