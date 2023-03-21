LOS ANGELES - (Satire News) - Who could forget the timeless hit "Stormy" by the band The Classics IV, that rocked the airwaves in 1968? Thanks to the resurgence of Donald J. Erasmus Trump's funtime friend, Stormy Daniels, the song is back on the charts, baby!

Originally called The Classics V, the band changed their name when rhythm guitarist Ping Fu Ching was caught at LaGuardia Airport trying to smuggle in 4¼ kilograms of "Shanghai Sizzling Bath Salts". Hence, The Classics IV were born!

Apart from their signature style of playing barefoot and downing shots of lemonade and pickle juice, the band also had hits like "Casper The Friendly Spook," "Burning California Grass," and "I Nearly Choked When She Showed Me Her Shoe Size."

SIDENOTE: The Classics IV made waves in 1970 when they played at Buckingham Palace for Queen Elizabeth's 44th birthday bash, where they stunned the crowd with their unique sound, including a kazoo solo and cowbell breakdown.