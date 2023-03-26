In an exclusive scoop, we'd like to present some information on the new Kanye West album.

First off, the artist is going by his full name of Kanye West again, apparently because it's a more recognizable brand name. Next, it appears that the album will retain its original, long-threatened title, even though the album label supposedly pressured the singer to change it. "I Hart Hitler" will be the title of the new album.

The first single is sure to ignite controversy. The title alone is sure to be censored for radio airplay, since the song is simply called "I Like Hitler." Here are some lyrical excerpts: "I might have to do this alone./ 'Cuz few of y'all know Hitler invented the phone./I love all people, love all of you/But that doesn't mean we can't burn a few./ "Now I ain't sayin' I'm a Nazi/But me and Nick Fuentes got a posse."

It goes on: "Some of y'all are sayin' I'm a Nazi/I guess y'all done caught me./Yeah, me and Hitler got a posse/And we plan to vote for Trump, see."

In addition to the usual cameos from controversial figures such as Chris Brown and Marilyn Manson, the album has already received much publicity for featuring the rap debut of actor Jonathan Majors, the star of Creed III and Ant-Man 3. The actor's cameo has already earned a stern disavowal from the United States Army because Majors' vocal appears to refer to the actor's Army campaign, which has been pulled from the air due to recent controversies. In the song "Be All You Can Be," Majors opens the song by saying, "Hey, Kanye, let's be all that we can be/Let's tickle a bitch or three."

Slant magazine's Charles Lyons-Burt declares, "The songs may have an uncomfortable message, but you can't deny the power of these stellar beats."

"I Hart Hitler" drops next week.