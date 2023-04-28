Minnesota Has Become The Pickle Capital Of The World!

ST. PAUL, Minnesota - (Spoof News) - In a recent survey conducted by The Pickle Enthusiast magazine, Minnesota has been declared the "Pickle Capital of the World".

The magazine's editor, Peter Piper, said that Minnesota's obsession with pickles has reached a whole new level, with pickle-flavored ice cream, pickle beer, and pickle-infused cheese curds dominating the menus of local restaurants.

According to the survey, the people of Minnesota consume an average of 20 pickles per person per day, making them the highest per capita pickle eaters in the world.

The state government has embraced the pickle culture, and Governor Tim Walz has declared every June as "Pickle Month," during which all state employees must wear pickle costumes to work.

In addition, the state has also announced plans to build the world's largest pickle statue in Minneapolis, which will stand at over 50 feet tall and will be made entirely out of pickles.

The pickle industry in Minnesota is booming, and it has become the largest employer in the state, with over 90% of the workforce involved in some aspect of pickle production.