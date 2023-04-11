Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady Both Had a Blast Appearing On "Hell On Wheels"

HOLLYWOOD - (Spoof Satire) - Two future NFL Hall of Fame quarterbacks totally enjoyed guest starring on the television hit western "Hell On Wheels."

The show's lead actor, Anson Mount, who is a big NFL football fan, said that Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers portrayed two US marshals who ride into "Hell On Wheels" in search of a group of bandits who illegally herded a herd of 173 buffaloes from Wyoming to Michigan which is illegal.

Brady portrayed Marshal Frank "Lucky" Tumblefield, who was wounded in his right tibia at The Battle of Bull Run, and Rodgers starred as Marshal Lester "Buck" Charco, whose ex-wife ran a house of ill repute back in Boston.

Mount told Holly Bonfire with The Tinsel Town Celebrity News Agency that after each day's shooting the three would hang out in Mount's trailer and drink Dos Equis Beer, eat Brisket and Cheese Nachos, and talk about all of the pu*sy that all three had, had. ■