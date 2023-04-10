Taylor Swift and Her Boyfriend Anson Mount, The Star of "Hell On Wheels" Purchase a Luxurious Villa In Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico - (Spoof News) - Bedroom Pillow Talk reports that lovebirds Taylor "Tay-Tay" Swift and Anson "The Stud" Mount have just purchased a $3.7 million Spanish style villa in Mexico's resort paradise town of Cabo San Lucas.

The Taylor-Mount relationship has become one of the most talked about couplings in Tinsel Town.

Taylor's gynecologist recently told BPT writer Carolina Chipotle that "Tay-Tay" hinted to him that she is serously thinking about getting a tattoo that reads "Mount Taylor" down on her bikini line.

Miss Chipotle noted that Swift will soon be going into the recording studio where she will record her next single song titled, "My Hunk Anson Is The Best Mounter Ever."

Chippy revealed that Anson will also play the rhythm guitar on the song, as well as sing the background vocals along with Adam Levine of Maroon 5, and Kelly Clarkson.