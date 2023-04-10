Taylor Swift and Her Boyfriend Anson Mount, The Star of "Hell On Wheels" Purchase a Luxurious Villa In Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 10 April 2023

image for Taylor Swift and Her Boyfriend Anson Mount, The Star of "Hell On Wheels" Purchase a Luxurious Villa In Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
Anson is 50, and Taylor is 33.

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico - (Spoof News) - Bedroom Pillow Talk reports that lovebirds Taylor "Tay-Tay" Swift and Anson "The Stud" Mount have just purchased a $3.7 million Spanish style villa in Mexico's resort paradise town of Cabo San Lucas.

The Taylor-Mount relationship has become one of the most talked about couplings in Tinsel Town.

Taylor's gynecologist recently told BPT writer Carolina Chipotle that "Tay-Tay" hinted to him that she is serously thinking about getting a tattoo that reads "Mount Taylor" down on her bikini line.

Miss Chipotle noted that Swift will soon be going into the recording studio where she will record her next single song titled, "My Hunk Anson Is The Best Mounter Ever."

Chippy revealed that Anson will also play the rhythm guitar on the song, as well as sing the background vocals along with Adam Levine of Maroon 5, and Kelly Clarkson.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Hell On WheelsTaylor Swift

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more