Just Like One of The Gangs In "West Side Story" Aaron Rodgers Is Going To Become a (New York) Jet

NEW YORK CITY - (Sports Satire) - The soon-not-to-be Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers flew into "The Big Apple" and met with the owner of the New York Jets, Robert Wood "Woody" Johnson IV.

Johnson IV, has expressed an interest in signing the great quarterback so that he can get his team back in the winning bracket.

The Jets finished their 2022 season with a not-so-good, losing record of (7-10).

The owner even tried a "Buy a Bag of Peanuts and Get a Free Beer Promotion," to bring in the fans, but it really did not draw the fans like the New York Giants drew during their "Females From 18 to 45 In Daisy Duke Short Shorts Get 90% Off Their Admission Ticket Promotion."

Aaron was asked what he thinks about leaving the Packers after 18 years.

The All-State Man, as he is known in Tinsel Town, smiled, took a drink from his bottle of Gatorade, patted his longtime girlfriend NASCAR sweetheart Danica Patrick on her sweet little ass, and replied, "Well, I certainly will not miss the freezing cold winters with their damn wind chill factors of minus 17, that's for sure."

SIDENOTE: Aaron did promise the New York Jets fans that he will try his very best to take the Jets to the Super Bowl, just like Joe Willie Namath did back on January 13, 1969, when they won Super Bowl III, 52 years ago. However, he also promised that if they do make it, he’ll dress up as a giant cheese wedge and perform the halftime show.